U.S. will never recognize Russia’s purported annexation of Crimea – Biden

The United States does not and will never recognize Russia’s purported annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, U.S. President Joe Biden has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Seven years ago today, Russia violated international law, the norms by which modern countries engage one another, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbor Ukraine when it invaded Crimea. The United States continues to stand with Ukraine and its allies and partners today, as it has from the beginning of this conflict. On this somber anniversary, we reaffirm a simple truth: Crimea is Ukraine. The United States does not and will never recognize Russia’s purported annexation of the peninsula, and we will stand with Ukraine against Russia’s aggressive acts," reads a statement, published on the White House website on February 26.

According to Biden, the United States will continue to work to hold Russia accountable for its abuses and aggression in Ukraine.

"We will also continue to honor the courage and hope of the Revolution of Dignity, in which the Ukrainian people faced down sniper fire and enforcers in riot gear on the Maidan and demanded a new beginning for their country," he added.

Biden also noted that the United States still supports Ukraine.

"The United States still believes in the promise of Ukraine and we support all those working towards a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for their country," he said.

On February 26, Ukraine marks the Day of Resistance to Russia’s Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol.

On February 26, 2014, a mass rally organized by the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people took place in front of the Crimean Parliament building in Simferopol to protest against the intentions to annex Crimea from Ukraine. Since then, February 26 has become a symbol of Ukraine's resistance to occupation, which has been lasting already for seven years.