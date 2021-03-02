Ukraine reports 5,336 new coronavirus cases

A total of 5,336 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,357,470, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 5,336 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 2, 2021. Among those who have fallen ill are 308 children and 218 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, March 2.

He said that 162 deaths, 5,194 recoveries and 1,410 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on March 1.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (649), Chernivtsi region (504), Vinnytsia region (453), Zakarpattia region (438), and Kyiv (463).

A total of 4,285 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 28.