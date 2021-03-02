Zelenskyi vaccinated against COVID-19 with Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi was vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19), the head of state said on his social media page.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"Doctors and military personnel are already being vaccinated. I urge all others to join the Diia queue. There is nothing to be afraid of, I am setting my own example," the president said on Tuesday.

On Twitter, Zelenskyi said that he was vaccinated on the front line with Ukrainian soldiers as commander-in-chief.

"The same Oxford/AstraZeneca (Covishield) from India, which was delivered first to Ukraine, and which received millions of people around the world. The vaccine will allow us to live again without restrictions," he said.

