One ceasefire violation recorded in Donbas

Over the past day, one ceasefire violation was recorded in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, March 2, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas once. Near the village of Zhovte [17km north-west of Luhansk], not far from the town of Shchastia, an enemy UAV crossed the contact line. It was suppressed timely by EW means," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have already violated the agreements reached within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk. "In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, near the village of Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area, the occupiers opened aimed fire from grenade machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.