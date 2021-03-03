Zelenskyi: Nord Stream 2 threatens Europe's energy security

The construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 threatens not only Ukraine but also the energy security of the whole of Europe, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Everyone should understand - both European leaders and Ukrainians - that the construction of a gas pipeline bypassing Ukraine is not only a matter of Ukraine's economy, although it is also very important for us, but it is a matter of energy security for the whole of Europe. If the stream is completed, it will be a major blow to Ukraine, apart from Donbas and Crimea; it will be the third, and maybe even the fourth one, because there is a very strong informational influence in the Russian media, as well as in the media inside our country, what we are struggling with, as you can see. However, I think that there are already some achievements and positive result," Zelenskyi said at a joint press conference with European Council President Charles Michel in Kyiv on Wednesday.

At the same time, Zelenskyi assured that he always raises the issue of Nord Stream 2 during talks with EU leaders and other strategic partners.

He also added that Ukraine, together with the EU and the United States, has already "done a lot." According to him, if Ukraine had not raised these issues, the gas pipeline would have been already completed.