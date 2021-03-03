Charles Michel: There’s no Europe without Ukraine

President of the European Council Charles Michel has ended his two-day visit to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Together with President Volodymyr Zelensky, on March 2, Michel traveled to Ukraine’s Donbas region, where he praised Ukraine for its commitment to easing the lives of people trapped in occupied regions.

"There is no Europe without Ukraine. We share common values: democracy, the rule of law, observance of international law and human rights," Michel said.

According to the head of the Council of Europe, the European Union is the most reliable partner for Ukraine.