Four ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas. Ukrainian soldier wounded

Over the past day, March 3, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The Russian occupation forces opened aimed fire from grenade launchers of different systems near the village of Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area. In addition, the enemy fired several unaimed shots on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane, outside Donetsk, using tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, and near Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk), using small arms," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Not far from the village of Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk), the Russian occupation forces once again violated the ceasefire and fired on Ukrainian positions, using an under-barrel grenade launcher and small arms.

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a gunshot wound in the attack. The defender was taken to a medical facility, where he was provided with the necessary medical care.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy's shelling.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

The main purpose of the actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation is to provoke the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into returning fire to further accuse them of violating the ceasefire.

In some cases, the enemy fired on Ukrainian positions and at the same time requested ceasefire regime, allegedly due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This testifies to the widespread manipulation by the enemy and distortion of information to achieve its goals.

Today, March 4, two ceasefire violations have been recorded in the JFO area.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.

Ukrainian troops continue to control the situation in the JFO area and adhere to the ceasefire, the Headquarters informs.