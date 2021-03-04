EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

The EU Council decided to extend for another year, until March 6, 2022, sanctions in the form of freezing assets for seven persons identified as responsible for the misappropriation of Ukrainian state funds.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The corresponding decision was published on Thursday. "The Council today decided to prolong for one more year, until March 6, 2022, the existing asset freezes directed against seven individuals identified as responsible for the misappropriation of Ukrainian state funds or for the abuse of office causing a loss to Ukrainian public funds. The restrictive measures against one person were prolonged until September 6, 2021, and those against two persons were not extended," the statement said.

The EU Council noted that this decision was taken on the basis of the annual review of the measures, with the subsequent publication in the Official Journal on March 5, 2021.

Read more: Charles Michel: There’s no Europe without Ukraine

The names of those, in respect of which the sanctions were not extended, were not indicated. Initially, there were 18 people in the sanction list.