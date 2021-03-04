Liashko: Speed of COVID-19 vaccination calculated vaccine quantity in Ukraine

The speed of vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) is calculated on the basis of the amount of vaccine in Ukraine and will increase when new batches of vaccine arrive, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko has said.

"The speed of vaccination is calculated on the basis of the amount of vaccines that are in Ukraine at present. If there is a new supply, the vaccination plan will be increased, we will additionally attract vaccination points and mobile brigades," he said.

Liashko said that the Ministry of Health plans from March 10 to reach the dynamics of 10,000-15,000-20,000 vaccinations per day, and in the future it will depend on the volume of available vaccine.

The deputy minister noted that, as of Wednesday, vaccination was carried out by 45 mobile brigades. The main category of persons who have been vaccinated is medical institutions that treat the patients with COVID-19. Somatic branches, emergency medical care workers are also involved. "We expand coverage and add mobile brigades," he said.

At the same time, he stressed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective for persons over the age of 70.

"Some 15% of all people vaccinated in Ukraine accounts for persons over the age of 70, it is 1,436 people," he said.