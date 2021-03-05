Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times

Over the past day, March 4, Russian invaders violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas nine times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from 120mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The invaders fired automatic easel grenade launchers in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – outside Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol).

In addition, the Ukrainian military suppressed an enemy drone near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol) using electronic warfare equipment.

The Russian-occupation troops opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns not far from Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); and small arms – near Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

As of 07:00 on March 5, no ceasefire violations were recorded.