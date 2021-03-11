U.S. to strengthen support for Ukraine - Blinken

The United States is well aware of the challenges facing Ukraine today and is ready to strengthen its support in various areas, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He stated this at the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, March 10.

"We strongly stand against Russia's attempted annexation of Crimea. We stand strongly against its aggression in the Donbas, in eastern Ukraine, and we are strongly in support of Ukraine. We intend to strengthen that support - whether its security, economic, or its efforts to strengthen its own democracy," Blinken said.

He stressed that one of the challenges for Ukraine was that "it has to face aggression from the outside, from Russia, but it also has to deal on the inside, with its own challenges, including the problem of corruption."

"We're determined to work on all that," Blinken said.