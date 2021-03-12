More than 38,200 people in Ukraine receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

As many as 38,237 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine, according to data published on the Vaccination against COVID-19 portal of the Health Ministry.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, 8,859 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine. In particular, people vaccinated with one dose - 8,859, fully vaccinated people (received 2 doses) - 0," reads the report.

On March 11, 162 mobile immunization teams operated across the country to conduct vaccination. The highest vaccination rate was recorded in Kyiv region - 950 injections. Since the start of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate has been registered in Donetsk region – 4,114.

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched the coronavirus vaccination campaign. In the first phase to receive the vaccine are medical staff from COVID-19 hospitals, ambulance brigades, employees of COVID-19 testing laboratories, residents and staff of nursing homes and the military at the frontline. All vaccinations are voluntary and free.

As reported, on February 23, 500,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine, purchased at the expense of the state budget, were delivered to Ukraine.

The Health Ministry expects to receive another 1.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine by March 31. As many as, 117,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected to be delivered to Ukraine as part of the global COVAX Facility.

On March 10, the Health Ministry approved a decision on the state registration of emergency medical use of CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac. The first batch of the vaccine is expected in the amount of 700,000 doses.