Kyiv reports 896 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 896 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Unfortunately, no decrease in the number of coronavirus patients has been recorded in our city over the past two weeks. As many as 896 new COVID-19 patients have been registered in Kyiv over the past day. Twenty-three people have died. In total, 2,857 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded in the capital since the start of the pandemic," he said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv have reached 144,910.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 505 women aged 18-99 years; 22 girls aged 2-17 years; 350 men aged 18-89 years; 19 boys aged 4-17 years old. Twenty-one health workers are among new COVID-19 patients.

At the same time, 428 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 97,648 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, a total of 12,946 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,438,468.