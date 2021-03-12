Meeting of Normandy Four leaders scheduled for April – Kravchuk

The regular meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries (Ukraine, France, Germany, Russia) may take place in April, but it is too early to say if it will happen, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk said on Friday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Now there is a lot of work at the level of political advisers, where Yermak [Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak] is taking part, and, accordingly, Kozak, Putin's advisor, and others. They are just deciding this main issue of holding the meeting at the highest level. It is scheduled, by now, probably, for April," Kravchuk said.

At the same time, the first president of Ukraine said that it is too early to speak for sure about its holding, since "it is very difficult to foresee Russia's position."

"It is difficult to say how it will actually be, because it is very difficult to foresee the activities or position of Russia. It changes literally every day," the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG said.

As reported, on December 9, 2019, the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four took place in Paris. As part of the summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, President of France Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of Russia Vladimir Putin held talks to resolve the situation in Donbas and drew up a final communique.