EU extends sanctions against Russia for six months

The Council of the European Union has decided to extend sanctions against the Russian Federation for a further six months over actions undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity, according to the Council’s press release.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Council today decided to extend the sanctions targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for a further six months until 15 September 2021," the statement reads.

The existing restrictive measures provide for travel restrictions, the freezing of assets, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to the listed persons and entities. Sanctions will continue to apply to 177 individuals and 48 entities.

Restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine were first introduced on 17 March 2014.

Other EU measures implemented in response to the crisis in Ukraine include economic sanctions targeting specific sectors of the Russian economy, currently in place until 31 July 2021 and restrictive measures in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, limited to the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol and currently in place until 23 June 2021.

The list of sanctioned persons and entities are regularly reviewed and subject to periodic renewals by the Council.