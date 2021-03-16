OSCE recorded 174 ceasefire violations in Donbas over past weekend

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) recorded 143 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and 31 in Luhansk region between the evenings of 12 and 14 March.

"In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 12 and 14 March, the SMM recorded 143 ceasefire violations, including 33 explosions (one airburst, two impacts and 30 undetermined)," the report reads.

The majority of ceasefire violations occurred at southerly directions of Zalizne (formerly Artemove, government-controlled, 42km north-east of Donetsk) and at north-easterly and easterly directions of Hnutove (government-controlled, 90km south of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 12 and 14 March, the SMM recorded 31 ceasefire violations, including 12 undetermined explosions.

The majority of ceasefire violations occurred in areas south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

In addition, the SMM lost spatial control of its mid-range unmanned aerial vehicle near Petrivka, Donetsk region. The SMM recovered the UAV, which suffered minor damage.