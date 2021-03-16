Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas ten times

Over the past day, March 15, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas ten times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the occupiers fired 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions in the suburbs of Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk) and Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In addition, the Russian-occupation troops opened fire from heavy machine guns and grenade machine guns outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol) and Trudivske (47km south of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launcher – in the area of Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); small arms – near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the enemy fired grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk).

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy's shelling.

No losses were reported.

The OSCE representatives were informed about all ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

As of 07:00 on March 16, no ceasefire violations were recorded. Ukrainian military continue to control the situation in the JFO area and adhere to the ceasefire.