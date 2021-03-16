Ukraine reports 9,642 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has reported 1,477,190 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 9,642 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 9,642 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 16, 2021. In particular, 474 children and 313 health workers contracted COVID-19," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov posted on Facebook.

According to the minister, 264 deaths, 6,202 recoveries and 2,005 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine in the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 28,697 deaths and 1,232,209 recoveries have been recorded.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Lviv region (1,065), Kyiv city (999), Vinnytsia region (924), Odesa region (728), and Kharkiv region (596).