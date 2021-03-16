199 Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Disposed Since Start Of Vaccination

Since the beginning of vaccination against coronavirus in Ukraine, 199 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been disposed of.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I will not say that it has been disposed of, because it can be broken, damaged or something else. On average, we are talking about 199 doses," Liashko said.

At the same time, he noted that all vaccines are stored in appropriate conditions, and in case of violation of the storage standards, the vaccines are written down.

As earlier reported, as of March 15, a total of 62,083 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the start of vaccination.

On February 24, Ukraine started vaccination against coronavirus with the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine.