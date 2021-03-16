Russia must return Crimea to Ukraine – British ambassador

The United Kingdom will never recognize a sham "referendum" held by Russia in Crimea seven years ago to legitimize its illegal control over the peninsula.

As reported by Censor.NET. British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons wrote this on Twitter.

"Seven years ago, Russia held a sham "referendum" in an attempt to legitimise its illegal control of the peninsula. The UK will never recognise this blatant disregard for Ukraine and international norms. Our message remains clear: Russia must return Crimea to Ukraine," the ambassador wrote.

On March 16, 2014, contrary to Ukrainian legislation and the legislation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, a so-called "referendum" on the status of Crimea was held in the Russian-occupied Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. According to the official data of the aggressor state, 96.77% of Crimean residents allegedly supported the annexation of the peninsula to Russia, while 95.6% of Sevastopol residents "voted" in favor of joining Russia.

Read more: Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas ten times

Two days later, on March 18, 2014, the so-called agreement on the accession of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian Federation was signed at the Kremlin.

Most UN member states and other international organizations declared the Crimean referendum falsified by the occupiers illegitimate.