Occupiers violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times

Over the past day, March 16, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas nine times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the occupiers fired 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area. A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was injured in shelling," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In addition, the Russian-occupation troops opened fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms outside Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol) and Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); heavy machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); small arms – in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol).

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the enemy fired 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk Agreements, heavy machine guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk).

"In particular, over the past 24 hours, the Russian-occupation forces significantly increased the number of attacks. We emphasize that many attacks on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are aimed," the JFO Headquarters informed.

In order to stop provocations, the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) promptly introduced a regime of ceasefire through the OSCE SMM. During the prolonged shelling in the area of Vodiane, a ceasefire regime was introduced three times.

The OSCE representatives were informed about all ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

The Armed Forces of Ukraine strictly adhere to the ceasefire agreements reached and are consistent in fulfilling their commitments.

Today, March 17, no ceasefire violations have been recorded.