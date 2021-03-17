Ukraine reports 11,833 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 11,833 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,489,023.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 11,833 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 17, 2021. In particular, 609 children and 388 health workers contracted COVID-19," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov posted on Facebook.

According to the minister, 289 deaths, 5,467 recoveries and 4,887 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine in the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 28,986 deaths and 1,237,676 recoveries have been recorded.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kyiv city (1,121), Lviv region (884), Odesa region (883), Vinnytsia region (750), and Kharkiv region (750).