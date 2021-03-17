Kyiv reports 1,121 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 1,121 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As of March 17, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 148,831, he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 632 women aged 18-97 years; 47 girls aged between 4 months and 17 years; 406 men aged 18-91 years; 17 boys aged between 2 months and 17 years old.

Twenty-five people have died in the past day. In total, 2,961 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 291 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 99,880 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

On March 17, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine reached 1,489,023, including 11,833 new coronavirus cases recorded in the past 24 hours.