Biden: Putin is 'going to pay'

President Joe Biden sat down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos for a wide-ranging interview Tuesday in which he said his message to migrants was to not come to the border and that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if allegations he committed sexual harassment are confirmed.

Censor.NET reports citing ABC News.

Biden also told Stephanopoulos that he agreed Russian President Vladimir Putin was a "killer" and would "pay a price" for interfering in U.S. elections.

The United States' chief intelligence office on Tuesday released an unclassified report on foreign meddling in the 2020 election that concluded Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw sweeping efforts aimed at "denigrating" President Joe Biden’s candidacy.

Biden told Stephanopoulos that he had warned Putin about a potential response during a call in late January.

"He will pay a price," Biden said. "We had a long talk, he and I, when we -- I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off, I said, 'I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared."

Stephanopoulos asked: "So you know Vladimir Putin. You think he's a killer?"

"Mmm hmm, I do," Biden replied.

While the president said "you'll see" that Putin is "going to pay," he did not elaborate.

He did say, though, that it was possible to "walk and chew gum at the same time for places where it's in our mutual interest to to work together." He pointed to his decision to extend an arms agreement with Russia in January.