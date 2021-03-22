Occupiers violate ceasefire in Donbas four times

Over the past day, March 21, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas four times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the occupiers opened fire on Ukrainian defenders from 82mm mortars and different grenade launchers near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; hand-held grenade launcher – outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

The Joint Forces sustained no combat losses as a result of the enemy attacks.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM representatives about violations committed by the Russian-occupation troops.

Today, March 22, one ceasefire violation has been already recorded.

Ukrainian troops continue to control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area and adhere to the ceasefire.