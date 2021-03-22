Kyiv reports 349 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 349 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 199 women aged 19-99 years; 12 girls aged 5-17 years; 131 men aged 18-83 years; 7 boys 5-17 years old.

Twenty people have died in the past day. In total, 3,082 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 92 people in Kyiv have recovered from COVID-19 over the course of the past day. In total, 101,944 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine reached 1,554,256, including 7,893 new coronavirus cases recorded in the past 24 hours.