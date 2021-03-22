PM Shmyhal: Ukraine aspires to join EU in next 5-10 years

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has stated that Ukraine aspires to become a member of the European Union in the next 5 to10 years.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We aspire to become a EU member in the next 5 to10 years. Of course, this also depends on 27 other countries, not only us. The same concerns NATO. Ukraine aspires to join the North Atlantic Alliance. We are already working very closely with NATO. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statements that ‘NATO's door remains open for Ukraine’ strongly testify to this," Shmyhal said in an interview with the Handelsblatt German newspaper.

Shmyhal notes that he does not see any fundamental obstacles. "There are two reasons why we are still not in the EU. We are still working to reach the European standards, but we are confident that we will make significant progress, not least through digitalisation. Second, there are countries in the EU that are skeptical about its further enlargement," the Prime Minister stressed.

He is convinced that Ukraine is ready to become a EU member and wants to do so as soon as possible.

Read more: EU extends sanctions against Russia for six months

As reported, the Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal made a working visit to Dusseldorf and Berlin (Federal Republic of Germany) on March 18-19, 2021.

During the visit, several working meetings with high-ranking German officials were held.

The Ukrainian delegation also took part in the 4th German-Ukrainian Business Forum.