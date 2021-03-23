Occupiers violate ceasefire in Donbas five times

Over the past day, March 22, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas five times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the occupiers opened fire on Ukrainian defenders from 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk Agreements near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); grenade machine guns – outside Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); different grenade launchers – near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; heavy machine guns – in the suburbs of Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) prepared a note addressed to the OSCE SMM with materials of the investigation into the open manipulations by the Russian occupation forces, including video footage of events in the area of Oleksandrivka in the temporarily occupied territory.

The Joint Forces sustained no losses as a result of the enemy attacks.

Today, March 23, one ceasefire violation has been already recorded.