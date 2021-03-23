Ukraine reports 11,476 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine recorded 11,476 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,565,732.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 11,476 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 23, 2021. In particular, 606 children and 357 health workers contracted COVID-19," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov posted on Facebook.

According to the minister, 333 deaths, 8,044 recoveries and 2,519 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine in the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 30,431 deaths and 1,268,886 recoveries have been recorded.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Odesa region (1,122), Kyiv city (1,050), Lviv region (995), Kharkiv region (843), and Kyiv region (727).