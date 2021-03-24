Zelenskyi approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine dated March 11, 2021 on the Strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the press service of the head of state, the document defines a set of measures of a diplomatic, military, economic, informational, humanitarian and other nature aimed at restoring the territorial integrity, state sovereignty of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders through the de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea.

In particular, the strategy defines the priorities for the state to protect human rights and freedoms violated as a result of the temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Also, the strategy gives a clear signal to the international community that Ukraine is consistent in its actions to restore territorial integrity.

"According to the strategy, within the framework of the state policy to ensure the de-occupation of the territory of Crimea, Ukraine is initiating an international negotiation process to determine the modalities for the liberation of the temporarily occupied territory and the restoration of the constitutional order of Ukraine on this territory, based, in particular, on the provisions of the memorandum on security guarantees in connection with the accession of Ukraine to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, as well as on the results of the activities of the Crimean Platform," the document said.

It is noted that Ukraine is developing the Crimean Platform as a key foreign policy instrument for consolidating international efforts aimed at de-occupation of Crimea, as well as protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens.

Also, the document is a call for the unification of international efforts in the protection of international law and the development of peace and security in Europe.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to draft a plan for the implementation of the strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied Crimea, on the basis of which the relevant state bodies will prepare and implement measures to ensure the de-occupation and reintegration of the peninsula.