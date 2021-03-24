Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

The first board of judges of the First Senate of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, at a session on March 24, considered the issue of opening constitutional proceedings in the case of the appointment of Serhiy Shkarlet as the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Board of Judges adopted a ruling on refusing to initiate constitutional proceedings in the case. The issue on initiating constitutional proceedings in this case will be considered at a session of the Grand Chamber of the Court," the press service of the Constitutional Court said.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Shkarlet as the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine on December 17, 2020.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov instructed the Regulatory Committee to study the situation during the voting for the appointment of Minister of Education Serhiy Shkarlet.

On January 18, 2021, the Prosecutor General's Office, at the request of the Holos party, opened a criminal case.

On March 5, 2021, the Constitutional Court received a submission to cancel the decision of the Verkhovna Rada on the appointment of Shkarlet, signed by 45 MPs of the Holos and European Solidarity factions, as well as non-factional MPs.