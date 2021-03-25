Court of Appeal upholds Yanukovych arrest in absentia in case on state power seizure

Kyiv Court of Appeal has confirmed the legality of the ruling to arrest former President Viktor Yanukovych in absentia in connection with the seizure of state power.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The court issued the corresponding ruling on Thursday, thus refusing to satisfy the appeal of lawyers against the decision of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv dated May 4, 2020 on choosing a preventive measure for Yanukovych in the form of arrest in absentia in the case on amendments to the Constitution with the aim of seizing power.

Read more: Zelenskyi announces ‘court in smartphone’