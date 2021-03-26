Eight ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas

Over the past day, March 25, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas eight times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, the occupiers opened fire on Ukrainian positions from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns near Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", Russian-occupation troops used grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops outside Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol).

The Joint Forces sustained no losses as a result of the enemy attacks.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 7 a.m., March 26, no ceasefire violations were recorded.

Ukrainian troops continue to control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area and adhere to the ceasefire.