Health Ministry Plans To Use Sinovac Vaccines Primarily For Elderly People With Limited Mobility

The Ministry of Health plans to use the Sinovac (China) vaccines against coronavirus primarily for elderly people with limited mobility.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health and Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko during a briefing.

"This vaccine is single-dose compared to the one we use today - ten-dose, so we will use it primarily on those platforms and for those categories of the population that will make it impossible to spill it in the future," he said.

Liashko clarified that in this way the priority will be the elderly group of people with limited mobility and their guardians.

According to the Ministry of Health, the approximate number of people in this group is 40,000 people.

The interval between the introduction of the first and second doses is still 20 days.

As earlier reported, on March 25, Ukraine received the first batch of 215,000 Sinovac vaccines.

At the moment, the effectiveness of the vaccine exceeds 70%.

Also, according to the Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov, the delivery of vaccines to Ukraine within the framework of the COVAX program – 570,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected soon.