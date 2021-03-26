China asks Ukraine to protect Chinese investors on Motor Sich issue

China asks Ukraine to properly resolve the conflict issue surrounding the purchase of Motor Sich shares by Chinese investors, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a briefing, answering a question from the RIA Novosti Russian state agency about the reaction to possible nationalization enterprises by decree of the President of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"China asks the Ukrainian side to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and investors in accordance with the law and properly resolve the relevant issues," Chunying said in a transcript of the March 25 briefing on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.

The spokesperson said that the Foreign Ministry was informed about the relevant documents on Motor Sich.

