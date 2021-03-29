Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine ten times

Over the past day, March 28, ten ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas, including eight attacks on Ukrainian positions, one incident of remote mine delivery and one shelling of a populated locality.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The occupiers opened fire on Ukrainian positions from 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk Agreements, different grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol) and Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; hand-held antitank grenade launcher – outside Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars – in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk) and Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

The enemy used hand-held antitank grenade launchers to deliver POM-2 mines towards the village of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian defenders and civilians were reported.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

As of 7 a.m., March 29, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO area. Ukrainian troops sustained no losses.

Ukrainian service members continue to control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area and adhere to the ceasefire.