Ukraine reports 8,346 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 8,346 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,652,409, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 8,346 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 29, 2021. Some 344 children and 140 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, March 29.

He said that 178 deaths, 2,875 recoveries and 3,129 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine on March 28.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was recorded in Lviv region (820), Kharkiv region (664), Odesa region (658), Dnipropetrovsk region (647), and Zhytomyr region (567).

A total of 11,923 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on March 27.