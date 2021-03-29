Kyiv reports 402 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 402 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 228 women aged 19-89 years; 10 girls aged between 11 months and 17 years; 154 men aged 18-96 years; 10 boys aged 3-17 years old.

Twenty-five people have died in the past day. In total, 3,334 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 217 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 105,118 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine has recorded 8,346 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 2,875 people in Ukraine have recovered over the course of the past day.