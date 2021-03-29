President insists on development of ‘vaccine passports’ in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi insists on creating a system of "COVID-19 vaccine passports" in Ukraine and vaccinating 70% of the adult population.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"These ‘passports’ are already being developed by the countries of the European Union, the United States, Switzerland and Israel, i.e., many developed countries that are actively working to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19. We also need to develop our own system of appropriate ‘passportization’. In addition, to curb the spread of coronavirus, it is necessary to vaccinate 70% of the adult population," Zelenskyi said during a conference call.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov explained that the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Transformation from the very beginning monitored the quality of data in the register of vaccinated people. According to him, this will allow showing "vaccine passports" when necessary.

As of March 28, 198,464 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine, and 1,585 people were vaccinated on March 28.

On February 23, a batch of 500,000 doses of CoviShield vaccine, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, arrived in Ukraine.

In addition, on March 25, the first batch of 215,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac vaccine was delivered to Ukraine.

The vaccine manufactured by the American company Pfizer is also registered in Ukraine.