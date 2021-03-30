Ukraine reports 10,533 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 10,533 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,662,942, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 10,533 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 30, 2021. Some 367 children and 250 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, March 30.

He said that 286 deaths, 3,576 recoveries and 2,597 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine on March 29.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was recorded in Kyiv (1,422), Lviv region (961), Kyiv region (934), Kharkiv region (762), and Odesa region (721).

A total of 8,346 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on March 28.