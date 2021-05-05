Deyneko: Russian troops may begin invasion of Ukraine from Crimea

Head of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko has said he believes that the threat of Russia's offensive from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea remains.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He stated this in an interview with the RBC-Ukraine news site.

"Purely theoretically, such a possibility exists. This [Russian] group may start invading Ukraine from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea," Deyneko said.

At the same time, he noted that the withdrawal of Russian troops from Crimea had begun.

"But before that, there was a build-up of the troops that have already stayed there. You understand that it's impossible to withdraw so many servicemen, so many weapons and military equipment at the same time," he said.

Commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Serhiy Nayev stated earlier that there was as yet no threat of Russia invading Ukraine.