Kyiv reports 143 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 143 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As of May 5, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 196,735, Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 88 women aged 18-84 years; 5 girls aged 1-15 years; 44 men aged 22-87 years; 6 boys aged 1-17 years old.

Sixteen people have died in the past day. In total, 4,697 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Kyiv reports 868 new COVID-19 cases

At the same time, 38 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 124,611 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 2,576 new coronavirus cases on May 4.