Nineteen ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine, two soldiers wounded

Over the past day, May 5, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine 19 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the Russian occupation forces fired 152mm and 122mm artillery, 120mm and 82mm mortars, and grenade launchers of various systems at Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); 122mm artillery and 120mm mortars – outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – not far from Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk); antitank missile systems and easel antitank grenade launchers – near Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The invaders also opened fire from 82mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, and small arms – near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns – outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); small arms – in the area of Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk) and Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk); heavy machine guns, small arms, hand-held antitank and under-barrel grenade launchers – near Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the suburbs of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol).

Two Ukrainian defenders were wounded in the enemy shelling. The soldiers were promptly given first aid and evacuated to a medical facility. Their health condition is satisfactory.

Ukrainian soldiers returned fire in response to the enemy's shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 07:00 on May 6, one ceasefire violation was recorded. In particular, the enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk).