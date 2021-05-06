Ukraine reports 6,038 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 6,038 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,097,024, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 6,038 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of May 6, 2021. Some 271 children and 113 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

According to Stepanov, 374 deaths, 1,849 hospitalizations and 14,351 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 5.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,097,024 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,711,709 have recovered, and 45,451 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (622), Donetsk region (599), Kharkiv region (544), Dnipropetrovsk region (543), and Rivne region (403).

Some 24,494 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on May 5, Stepanov said.

As many as 783,812 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 783,812 of them receiving one dose and 419 people getting two doses.

A total of 2,576 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on May 4.