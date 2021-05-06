Blinken visits Kyiv to underscore unwavering support for Ukraine - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba "to underscore unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression," according to a fact sheet entitled "The United States and Ukraine: Strategic Partners" released by the U.S. Department of State.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Blinken will also encourage progress on Ukraine's reform agenda, "which is key to securing Ukraine's democratic institutions, economic prosperity, and Euro-Atlantic future," the statement said.

The Department of State stressed that the United States strongly supports Ukraine's efforts to achieve its Euro-Atlantic aspirations and build a prosperous, secure, and democratic future for all Ukrainians.

"The United States is deeply concerned about Russia's ongoing aggressive actions and rhetoric targeting Ukraine, including the increased Russian troop presence in occupied Crimea and around Ukraine's borders," the statement reads.

The Department of State recalled that "Crimea is Ukraine" and added that "the United States does not, nor will we ever, recognize Russia's purported annexation of the Crimean Peninsula." The U.S. also called on Russia to return full control of the peninsula to Ukraine.

"Donbas is Ukraine. Russia must uphold its commitments under the Minsk agreements and work in good faith to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine and restore Ukrainian sovereignty," the statement reads.

The statement also says that the United States supports Ukraine in ensuring accountable governance in both state institutions and in the corporate sector, continuing the fight against corruption, and carrying out judicial reform.

The State Department recalled that since 2014, the United States has provided Ukraine more than $4.6 billion in total assistance, $1 billion sovereign loan guarantees, and over $306 million to support assistance to persons displaced or otherwise affected by Russia's aggressive actions in eastern Ukraine and Crimea. The United States has also provided over $49 million in COVID-related assistance, including funding directed toward health and humanitarian needs.