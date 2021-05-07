Kuleba: U.S. confirms its participation in Crimean Platform summit

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Kyiv has confirmed that the United States will be represented at a high level at the Crimean Platform summit.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said this during the Pravo na Vladu (Right to Power) talk show on the 1+1 TV channel on Thursday evening.

"The United States, during this visit, reaffirmed the following: firstly, they fully support the Crimean Platform initiative; secondly, they will be represented at a high level at the Crimean Platform summit; and thirdly, they encourage and call on other countries to support the Crimean Platform and participate in its work," Kuleba said.

On May 6, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine on a working visit, during which he met with high-ranking officials and public figures.

The Crimean Platform is a new consultative and coordination format initiated by Ukraine to improve the efficiency of the international response to the occupation of Crimea, respond to growing security challenges, step up international pressure on Russia, prevent further human rights violations, protect victims of the occupation regime and to achieve the de-occupation of Crimea.

The first Crimean Platform summit is scheduled for August 23, 2021.