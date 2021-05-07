Blinken calls his visit to Ukraine productive. PHOTOS

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he had a productive visit to Kyiv, where he met with Ukraine's leadership, politicians, and representatives of civil society.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"Productive time spent in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and all those with whom I met," he noted.

According to the secretary of state, the United States is resolute in the face of Russian aggression and in support for the reform work needed to ensure a sovereign, democratic, and prosperous future for Ukraine.

As reported, on May 6, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine on a working visit, during which he met with high-ranking officials and public figures.

Read more: Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations







Read more: Zelenskyi, Blinken to hold joint press conference on May 6







