Ukraine reports 8,404 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 8,404 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,105,428, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 8,404 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of May 7, 2021. Some 353 children and 185 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

According to Stepanov, 379 deaths, 3,080 hospitalizations and 19,453 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 6.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,105,428 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,731,162 have recovered, and 45,830 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kharkiv region (991), Dnipropetrovsk region (622), Kyiv (611), Donetsk region (571), and Zaporizhia region (494).

Some 37,967 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on May 6, Stepanov said.

As many as 821,770 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 821,768 of them receiving one dose and 428 people getting two doses.

A total of 6,038 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on May 5.