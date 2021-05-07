Ukraine negotiating with India on possible increase in supplies of NovaVax vaccine

Ukrainian Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov and Head of the Serum Institute of India Cyrus Poonawalla have discussed the possibility of increasing the number of contracted NovaVax's COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine from 10 million doses to 15 million doses, according to the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"As early as in July-August we expect the first deliveries of NovaVax vaccine, out of 10 million we have contracted. We discussed with Mr. Poonawalla the possibility of increasing the supplies of NovaVax from 10 to 15 million this year, as well as increasing the vamount of the first batch of vaccines - from 2 to 4 million doses," the Ministry of Health’s press service cited Stepanov as saying.

In addition, Stepanov and Poonawalla discussed the supplies of the AstraZeneca/CoviShield vaccine, 1.5 million doses of which Ukraine was expected to receive by March 31 under the contract.

The minister said he hopes that the situation with blocking vaccine exports will be resolved in the near future.

As reported, 37,967 people in Ukraine were vaccinated on May 6. As many as 822,196 people in Ukraine have been vaccinated since the start of vaccination campaign in the country.