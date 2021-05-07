Kyiv reports 611 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 611 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

As of May 7, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 197,968, Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 334 women aged 18-84 years; 7 girls aged 1-15 years; 255 men aged 22-87 years; 15 boys aged 1-17 years old.

Thirty people have died in the past day. In total, 4,750 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 1,303 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 126,618 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 8,404 new coronavirus cases on May 6.